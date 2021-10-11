Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

OCGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

OCGN stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Ocugen by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

