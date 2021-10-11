Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

