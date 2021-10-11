ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

ON stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

