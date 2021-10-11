ON (NYSE:ONON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE:ONON opened at $30.07 on Monday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

