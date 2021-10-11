Opium Price Tops $2.32 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $115.78 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.98 or 1.00204727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.34 or 0.06215749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars.

