Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

NASDAQ COST opened at $451.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average is $407.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 20,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

