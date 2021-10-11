Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $690,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

