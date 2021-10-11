Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.46. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $22.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is 609.42%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.