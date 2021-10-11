Origin Sport Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $108,913.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00102621 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021538 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

