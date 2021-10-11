OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. OST has a market cap of $3.02 million and $4,633.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00045411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.00204929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

