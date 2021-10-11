Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

