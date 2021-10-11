Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Truist from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.