Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.55.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
