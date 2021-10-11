Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

