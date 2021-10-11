Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $1.22

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and $1.52 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00059895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00126598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,453.94 or 1.00020328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.42 or 0.06111211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

