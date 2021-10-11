Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Lifted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 733.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,550 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PK opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

