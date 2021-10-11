Peninsula Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.07. 7,472,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.