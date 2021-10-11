Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.23. Penn Virginia posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 4,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

