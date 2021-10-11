Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $34.40 Average PT from Analysts

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 19.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

