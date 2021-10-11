Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

