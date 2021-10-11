Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,445 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $409.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.19.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

