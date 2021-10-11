PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Cut by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,884. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

