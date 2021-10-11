PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.19. 77,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,884. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

