Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $134.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $124.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

