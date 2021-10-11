Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €202.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €202.83 ($238.63).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €197.45 ($232.29). The company had a trading volume of 357,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €185.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €179.41.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.