Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 105.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $22.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

