Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Position Increased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $60,587,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

WOOF opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

