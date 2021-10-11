Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.69

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $70.80 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,078.43 or 0.99966387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00056319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005409 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.60 or 0.00503703 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

