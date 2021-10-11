Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.70

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.