Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 87.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.