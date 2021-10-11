Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.50% of ESSA Bancorp worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

