Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

