Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $748,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

