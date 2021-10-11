Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

