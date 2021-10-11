Philadelphia Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.71 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

