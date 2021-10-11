Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

