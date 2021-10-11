PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.80

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.80 and last traded at $101.80, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $239,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

