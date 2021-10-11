Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,166,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,931,535.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$276.43 million and a PE ratio of -15.77. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41.

PNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

