PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

PJT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

PJT opened at $82.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

