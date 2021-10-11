Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,136,000 after acquiring an additional 297,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 184,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

