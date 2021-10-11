Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Lowered by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,425,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $40,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 186,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.24. 8,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,909. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

