Polar (POLARV3) Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last Week

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Polar has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polar has a total market cap of $296,174.88 and $10,073.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00125832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00075802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.03 or 0.99855573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.30 or 0.06017791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polar

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

