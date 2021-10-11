PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.30. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

