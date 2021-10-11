PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
NASDAQ PYPD opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.30. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
