Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Popular were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Popular by 370.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

