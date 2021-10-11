Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $255.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

