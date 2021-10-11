PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,072 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of PPL worth $32,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

