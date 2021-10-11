PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,841,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,511 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of PPL worth $386,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

