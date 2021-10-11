Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,558 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $124.85.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

