Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,736 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $133.83 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

