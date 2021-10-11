Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 488,100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after purchasing an additional 523,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE USFD opened at $38.17 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

