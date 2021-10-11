Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.